ENID, Okla. — The congregation of New Hope United Methodist Church gathered on a windy, sun-filled day Saturday on the east side of the church to remember new beginnings and celebrate current ones.
The church began 25 years ago when Trinity and St. Luke’s Methodist churches combined to form New Hope, with the promise of a fresh start and a neutral location in western Enid, where the church now resides at 614 N. Garland.
Now, more than a year following the COVID-19 pandemic, pastor Nathan Oney — who relocated from California to Enid in the middle of the crisis last summer to take over as lead for the church — said Saturday that “things for now are pretty normal.”
“We feel like we turned a corner,” Oney said of his church. He added that it wasn’t without sorrow, though, as the church lost members to the deadly pandemic.
But he praised God that the church managed to hold services and continue to worship without any contact spread through the church during the entire time.
When he came, the church was in the process of holding services in the parking lot, with an FM transmitter, but the Oklahoma wind made short order of that attempt, as many were having a hard time hearing the words of the services that were whisked away in the breeze.
So they revamped the sanctuary to allow for social distancing, masked up and “managed to get people back in the church,” Oney said.
Now, they are practicing the CDC guidance of doing away with masks for the fully COVID-19 vaccinated, which showed Saturday in the smiles of those visiting and enjoying the celebration worship, food, fellowship and games.
The Rev. Sam Tucker, who was the first pastor of New Hope, was visiting for the event from Midwest City, where he now pastors. He said he made a tough decision after a few years at New Hope to follow God’s calling and leave Enid for active duty in the military.
When services began as New Hope, the congregation first met at St. Luke’s, but members decided they needed a neutral place, and since the plan was to build a new church they needed to be out of the old ones in order to sell the buildings.
They worked out an agreement with Oklahoma Bible Academy to hold services there while they were seeking and building on a new site. Tucker said they had just procured the property where the church now stands when he made the decision to leave.
Since then, he said, he has returned a few times and is pleased with the new facilities, which soon will turn 25 years old as the church has this year.
Many of the people are new faces and many are gone, Tucker said, but it was good to see those he knew and to see what the church has done and will do in the coming years.
“Enid is a good place,” he said, “with good people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.