By Alyssa Hardaway
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University Agriculture is known for having some of the brightest professors, researchers and specialists in the state, region and nation. Soon, their expertise will be heightened with the opening of the New Frontiers Agricultural Hall.
The excellent reputation of OSU Agriculture is evident from the number of honors faculty and staff received during the recent University Awards Convocation, said Thomas G. Coon, vice president and dean of OSU Agriculture.
“Our faculty and staff go above and beyond what is expected of them and make significant contributions to not only OSU Agriculture, but also the university, state and nation,” Coon said. “The New Frontiers Agricultural Hall will help promote innovation to advance our teaching, research and Extension efforts and bring even more distinction to OSU Agriculture.”
Scheduled to open for classes in fall 2024, the new home for the Ferguson College of Agriculture, OSU Extension and OSU Ag Research will enhance collaboration and utilize flexible laboratory spaces and interactive classrooms that will harness students’ energy and the excitement of innovation.
Since launching the New Frontiers campaign in January 2020, 628 donors have committed more than $50 million through gifts and pledges, helping to reach the fundraising goal in record time. Many of these donors are OSU Agriculture faculty and staff who understand the need for a new state-of-the-art facility.
Brett Carver, regents professor and wheat genetics chair in the OSU Department of Plant and Soil Sciences and New Frontiers donor, recently received the Eminent Faculty Award for his contributions to instruction and service to the university.
“New buildings don’t necessarily produce new results,” Carver said. “What produces new results is new thinking, and the right learning environment is fertile ground for new thinking and can take place in a classroom or laboratory. I think this facility is that fertile ground for new thinking.”
As OSU aims to recruit the country’s most esteemed agricultural faculty, researchers and students, the $115 million facility will change and modernize OSU Agriculture, Coon said.
“It will enhance our teaching, research and Extension efforts to foster learning now and for generations to come,” he said. “We’ll become even more collaborative, bringing all of OSU Agriculture’s expertise to bear on the challenges and opportunities facing the state of Oklahoma.”
The New Frontiers campaign was launched in January 2020 to build a new state-of-the-art facility for OSU Agriculture. The New Frontiers Agricultural Hall, expected to open in fall 2024, further advances teaching, research and Extension efforts that are critical to the state’s economy, residents’ safety and quality of life, OSU officials said.
The campaign kicked off with a $50 million donation by the Ferguson Family Foundation.
Kayleen and Larry Ferguson gifted $50 million, with $25 million going to an endowment and $25 million to begin the fundraising campaign. The New Frontiers campaign will raise a total of $50 million in private gifts. To date, about $30 million has been raised, including the portion of the Ferguson Family Foundation’s gift designated for the facility, commitments from several cornerstone donors who gave $1 million or greater, and additional silent phase donors.
In 2020, while announcing the fundraising campaign, Thomas Coon, OSU’s vice president for ag programs and dean of the renamed college, said the new facility will go a long way toward making OSU a leader in helping feed the world.
“Now we are ready for this capstone project, with New Frontiers,” Coon said. “I’m pleased to announce that ... we launch a public campaign to raise funds in support of OSU agriculture and the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources. A campaign that will transform the way we teach, conduct research and carry out our extension programs. We must ensure future students and faculty have the resources they need to be national and international leaders in agriculture, food and natural resource sciences. We must ensure we are doing our part to alleviate hunger, restore and improve natural systems and ensure opportunities for people to have a healthy life.”
Coon said the current facility was opened in 1957 and was completed in the 1960s. He said it is no longer suitable for technology and safety standards for the 21st century, or for today’s teaching methods, which requires engaging students and learning methods that require active participation from students.
The new facility is to be located north of the Henry Bellmon Research Center. The $100 million facility will feature an academic pavilion, student services pavilion and a laboratory pavilion. Coon said the new building will prioritize experiential learning in flexible laboratories and classrooms.
The Fergusons met as OSU students in 1975, and previously made a contribution at OSU that resulted in the Ferguson Family Dairy Center.
“Kay and I believe education is the way to solve the economic problems of our country,” Larry Ferguson said. “This gift is about more than just education. This is a way of helping feed the world. It is our sincerest hope that our fellow alumni will invest in the future of OSU Agriculture and join us in the New Frontiers campaign.”
Hardaway is a communications specialist for OSU’s Agricultural Communications Services.
