ENID, Okla. — Leonardo's Children's Museum is hosting a new, hands-on educational exhibit on the history of writing.
Through Saturday, guests can explore ancient and modern forms of print. This interactive timeline provides an opportunity to learn about ancient civilizations and experiment with modern forms of print.
"The History of Writing" at Leonardo's is included with regular admission or membership. This entrance to the past will be held during regular hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Leonardo's staff has worked to make the activities not only educational, but fun.
"Join us to experiment with signing documents with clay cylinder rolls, coding your name into hieroglyphics or even crafting your very own papyrus," said Cailey Luskey, Leonardo's event and marketing coordinator. "Try your hand at a feather quill or fountain pen, too. Learn about how one form of writing inspired the next and the challenges each of them presented. Educational fun abounds at this crossroads of art and history."
Leonardo's is located on the corner of Maple and 2nd. Call (580) 233-ARTS or visit leonardos.org for more information.
