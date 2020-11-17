ENID, Okla. — Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center has hired its new education director.
Neal Matherne comes to Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. He begins work at the Heritage Center on Tuesday.
At the Field Museum of Natural History, Matherne co-facilitated outreach to the Chicagoland Filipinx community, linking them to the museum’s collection of 10,000 objects from the early 20th century Philippines. Under a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Matherne conducted a two-year study on the relationship between Skidmore’s Tang Teaching Museum and Scribner Library through the use of primary source collections. He also is an ethnomusicologist with an interest in the Philippines and popular music of the United States. He previously taught at the University of the Philippines Diliman, the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of California, Riverside.
“I am thrilled to have Neal join our team at the Heritage Center,” Heritage Center Director Jake Krumwiede said. “He is a consummate professional, with a wealth of knowledge and experience in both traditional education and museums. We want the Heritage Center to be a community hub … a place where the community gathers, and learns more about our shared history in new and creative ways. I think Neal is just the person to help us achieve those goals.”
For more information on the center, call (580) 237-1907 or visit www.csrhc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.