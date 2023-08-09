ENID, Okla. — The Garfield County Fair is set to take place Sept. 7-9, 2023, at Chisholm Trail Expo Center and will feature some new additions to the schedule of events.
Colten Cue has been general manager for the Expo Center since early June, and has been hard at work gearing up for the fair, which will be his first event as GM. With it being his first event, he had a goal of adding to the schedule of events.
“We’re adding commercial vendor booths back this year. So if your business or whomever needs a booth, reach out to us, but space is limited for those,” Cue said. “It’s the first year we’re bringing it back, and so far we’ve had a great outpour of support from that. Also Sept. 9 on Saturday evening on the east side of the Coliseum we’re going to have a large outdoor concert and food truck festival with free entry. We’re going to have Jake Bowers in concert there and several activities through that evening.”
The concert will be 7-11 p.m. Sept. 9. and will be free entry, although the food trucks will charge for their services. Cue said families can bring lawn chairs to have a place to sit during the performance. There will be no outside food or drink allowed during the entirety of the fair. Gates open for the concert and food truck festival at 6 p.m. Sept. 9. Vendors will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. during all three days of the fair. Northwest Oklahoma Cornhole also will be on hand during the food truck festival and concert.
There will be plenty of activities for kids, with bounce houses, face painting, balloon art, pony rides and train rides. Traditional entries for the fair are returning, as well as the stock show. There also will be races going on at Enid Speedway, with gates opening at 7 p.m. and races beginning at 8 Sept. 9.
Cue said in his first two months on the job he has hit the ground running. He has been busy with cleanup and daily maintenance, as well as planning the fair, which is his first event. He said there are more things that are being added to the schedule for future fairs.
“That’s my first event. It’s harder than some think, everybody asks where the carnival is. It’s very hard to get a carnival,” Cue said. “It’s not out of the question. We’ll continue to work on that for the year to come. There’s lots in the works, it takes time and obviously resources. Obviously, the goal is to try to get more people here, try to get the community more involved. To be successful, you must have the community support.”
He said there haven’t been any slow days in his first two months on the job.
“They’ve been good, very busy. We have a great office staff, but they have been very busy and lots of learning,” Cue said. “There have been no slow days. Most people think, ‘Oh, there’s not a lot going on.’ But it is hooked up and moving all the time.”
Chisholm Trail Expo Center is located at 111 W. Purdue. For more information, go to chisholmtrailexpo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.