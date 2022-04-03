New Enid soccer complex off the ground as construction marks halfway point

Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. High near 80F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.