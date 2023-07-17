ENID, Okla. — Shari Monsees has hit the ground running after taking over July 1, 2023, as Garfield County Election Board secretary.
She went with her assistant board secretary, Vicki Hutcheson, to Oklahoma City to the Oklahoma State Election Board for two days of training. The third person in the election office is Susie Hinkle.
Monsees is learning all the guidelines involved in the different elections, including state and national elections, bond elections, school and city boards, along with special tax elections. The election board secretary has programs, guidelines and checklists to follow.
“The good thing is, I’ll have plenty of time to get ready for the presidential election next year,” Monsees said.
She is replacing Colton Cue, who left the election board to become Chisholm Trail Expo Center general manager.
Monsees worked for 38 years at the West District OSU Cooperative Extension Service office. The election board position is by the state Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington.
“I wanted a new challenge and to do something different,” Monsees said.
She has been spending some time at the West District office and hopes they name her replacement soon.
“We had 30 counties working through that office, so there is loads of paperwork,” she said.
It has only been 18 days since she was appointed, and she said there is a lot to learn about elections and plenty to do.
“The staff has been great in helping,” Monsees said. “We are all about elections and plan everything around them.”
She already has helped set up special elections for bond issues in two school districts. On Aug. 8, 2023, there will be a bond issue election for Drummond Public Schools, and Chisholm Public Schools will have bond issue vote on Sept. 12 ,2023.
Monsees said she is thankful Garfield County commissioners got a much-needed storage building for the election board.
Monsees lives with her husband in Breckinridge and has three sons and her first grandchild, a girl.
“I look forward to working with the people of Garfield County, where I grew up,” she said. “My main goal is to get people interested in voting.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.