ENID, Okla. — Jerry Everett feels lucky to be stepping into his role as first-year band director at Enid High School.
Last year, he came to Enid to be an assistant to his longtime friend Rob Anderson. Anderson had been in the job 20 years and was ready to retire. He wanted a smooth transition and needed the right person.
“There have only been seven band directors in the history of Enid High,” Everett said, “I know the importance of Enid High School band and its tradition. It has the most storied band history in the state.”
Everett and Anderson first met in college at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
Everett knew he wanted to be a teacher since the third grade, but didn’t think he’d teach band or even be in music. He played the saxophone at Moore High School and got the attention of James Jurrens, head of the music department at Southwestern.
“I drove a friend to audition and Jurrens remembered me from a contest and found me a sax and had me play,” Everett said. “I got a scholarship, and that was the only way I could afford to go to college.”
Southwestern had a well-known band program and once again, Everett felt lucky to be there.
“James Jurrens is in the Band Director Hall of Fame,” he said. “There was no better place for me to be.”
In the middle of a school year, Everett started his career at Waurika, with a band that was struggling.
“It was the worst and the reason I got the job in the middle of the year,” Everett said, “but we got better.”
His ability to improve the program got him his next job in Texas. He continued to teach in Texas and had a history of success. He won sweepstakes with his band at Muenster, Texas.
He decided to retire from his job at Little River-Academy, Texas, after COVID-19, but then received the call from Anderson.
“I was ready to come back to Oklahoma to be near family, and I still wanted to teach,” Everett said.
Anderson still comes in three mornings a week to help and assistant band director Breydon Renard joined the staff from Medford.
Enid band has a strong feeder program from the middle schools. Lisa Eldora has taught 28 years at Waller, Craig Engel is at Longfellow and Chase Dealy is at Emerson. Last year, Dealy was a section leader trumpet with the “Pride of Oklahoma” band at the University of Oklahoma.
Everett knows you don’t fix what’s not broken and plans to build on the success of the program.
“I was nervous when I first got in front of the students,” he said. “I don’t want to let them down.”
This year, the Enid band will travel during spring break to the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Memphis, Tenn. Members currently are selling Blue and Gold sausage as a fundraiser.
“Band is expensive, but the Big Blue Band from Enid is a big ambassador for the city and it’s important for the kids and school,” Everett said. “The kids work very hard and will be busy every weekend until Thanksgiving break. We put in extra time and band kids are the best.”
He says he is firm, friendly, fair but not familiar. There is a line between teaching and being a friend.
Everett has two kids, and his wife is a fifth-grade teacher.
“I always say my wife does the hard work,” he said. “I’m teaching my hobby and I love what I do. I teach people to be better humans through music. I’m blessed and having a ball.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.