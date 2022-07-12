ENID, Okla. — A new dermatology office began offering access to dermatology and skin care treatments to Garfield County patients on Tuesday.
Last week, U.S. Dermatology Partners announced the opening of its Enid location, which will treat patients of all patients for a range of dermatologic conditions such as acne, psoriasis, eczema and skin cancer, according to a press release.
The new office is part of the organization's Outreach Program serving rural and underserved communities, the release states, and gives patients in rural areas easier access to the care they need.
Patients seeking dermatologic treatment in rural areas may face long wait times or may have to travel an hour or more to reach practitioners in urban and suburban areas.
“We are pleased to provide residents of Enid and its surrounding communities with quality dermatologic care," Paul Singh, CEO of U.S. Dermatology Partners, said in the release. "This new office will give patients increased access to preventive treatment options to improve their health and the opportunity to detect serious conditions like skin cancer at an earlier stage when it is more easily treated.”
Dr. Thomas Hall and physician assistant Shannon Clark will lead the Enid office, which is located in Suite D at 915 E. Garriott. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.
To schedule appointments, call (580) 599-0648 or visit www.usdermatologypartners.com.
According to U.S. Dermatology Partners, Hall is an Edmond native who graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1998 before obtaining his medical education at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, graduating with special distinction in 2002. He completed his internship in internal medicine at the OU Medical Center in 2003 and then completed a three-year residency there.
Hall practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners at dermatology clinics in Enid, Ponca City, Stillwater and Woodward.
Clark is an Enid High School graduate who received her bachelor's degree from OU and her master's degree in physician assistant studies from Oklahoma City University.
She also is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants.
Clark said on U.S. Dermatology Partners' website that she chose dermatology as her specialty because she believes "part of loving yourself and being comfortable in your own skin starts with feeling happy with the person looking back at you in the mirror" and is "excited and proud to serve her wonderful hometown."
