ENID, Okla. — Chisholm High School will possibly get a new computer class teaching students to promote the school’s academic and athletic successes, thanks to tens of thousands of dollars from the district’s foundation.
Over half of the nearly $39,000 that was awarded districtwide Monday by the Chisholm Public Schools Foundation will go toward teacher Robert Shoate’s planned multimedia productions program.
The $20,000 that he received will help the computer programming teacher purchase several new Macs, GoPros, smart monitors and other technology tools.
Students would then learn to make ‘hype videos” for basketball, football and any academic teams, said Shoate, who currently teaches around 100 students at the high school.
He said he hoped the funding would lead to an entirely new class, but didn’t know the plan just yet.
“I wish I had something good to say,” he said after getting a massive presentation check Monday. “I’m just, I’m speechless.”
Students all sat in the cafeteria before second period watching the presentations to the high school’s four awarded teachers, breaking into applause when Shoate was given his award.
“‘Thank you,’ that’s all I know to say right now,” Shoate said after the kids were dismissed to class.
The items had been listed on Shoate’s project on DonorsChoose.com, a website commonly used by teachers requesting donations for their classrooms.
High School Principal Angela Avila said he would now be able to take down the project webpage.
"The vision for this program will impact not only the high school, but our district as a whole, and then hopefully provide opportunities to advance students in their desired career choice," Avila said later Monday.
Twenty-six teachers — 18 of whom were teachers at Chisholm Elementary School — received a total $38,700.48 from a half dozen foundation members who came bearing their gifts Monday.
“Two great Christmas presents in two weeks, this is awesome,” Chisholm Middle School reading teacher Mary Coats said after receiving over $215 for a DVD player and headphones.
Foundation treasurer Danielle Deterding said rather than using Donors Choose, the foundation chooses awards from teachers’ applications. A committee of past foundation board members then decides which ones should be funded based on the mission statement.
Deterding, also president of the district’s board of education, said grant funding is raised from the foundation’s annual live auction, which was held this year on Oct. 23.
Some of the other awards given Monday included:
• $4,325 to CHS Athletic Director Gary Riley, to replace the football field’s goal posts.
• $2,666.89 to elementary teacher Lindsey Schroder, for iPads, docking stations and cases; Schroder also received $427.35 for sheet music and supplies, $296.65 for recorders, $179.55 for pop fidget games and $89.88 for microphone stands.
• $1,956 to elementary teacher Gina Thornton, for a Genius Family Kit.
• $1,919.72 to middle school teacher Amy Barnes, for new hot plates.
• $1,200.03 to elementary teacher Wendy Ochs’ first grade team, for room transformation; Ochs also individually received $115.50 for Secret Stories, a phonics teaching toolkit.
• $843.25 to elementary teacher Sara Dow for STEAM supplies.
• $675 to elementary teacher Kristen Tefft for classroom materials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.