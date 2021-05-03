Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Enid expects to end the current fiscal year at about $36.9 million in total sales tax revenue, city accounting staff said Monday.
Last year, the city had budgeted 10% less in expected sales tax revenue for the 2020-21 fiscal year because of the possible effects of the pandemic on local businesses.
The city did this to be conservative on revenue, as already is traditional during the budgeting process, city accounting manager Jennifer Smith told city commissioners during a study session Monday.
Not including fund transfers, the city’s general fund has been increased from $37.4 million to $41.1 million in revenue for 2021-22, moved back up 11%, Smith said.
“Seeing as we’ve made it through this fiscal year and everything seems to be doing OK, we’ve moved it back up to what we’ve originally budgeted for FY ’20,” Smith said.
However, she later added, “And everyone else probably … if they didn’t lower their sales tax (projected revenue), they probably should have.”
Monday began the city commission’s annual budget presentations for the upcoming fiscal year.
The city is proposing $170 million in budgeted total revenue and $179.5 million in total expenses — an increase by about $13 million in revenue and $16.6 million in expenses from the current fiscal year that ends June 30, Smith said.
The city would end the next year with a projected $9.5 million deficit. Last year’s came to $6.2 million.
Enid Municipal Authority’s specific $6.7 million fund deficit is higher than the city would normally see, Smith said, because almost all of the capital improvement program funds come from transfers from the EMA fund.
“When you do more projects … you’re obviously going to have to use some fund balance on that,” she said.
One cent sales tax transfers to the Kaw Lake program also come from the general fund — the city also has projected $8.97 million for Kaw Lake sales tax transfers, about $896,000 more than this year’s transfers.
Enid city commissioners will hear two more budget presentations on departments, then vote on the proposed budget.
New faces on the commission
Half of the commissioners were then sworn into office Monday after the study session.
Commissioners Keith Siragusa, Whitney Roberts and Scott Orr all took their seats at Stride Bank Center after taking the oath of office from Mayor George Pankonin. The three were elected in February.
Orr, of Ward 6, was sworn in for a second time Monday to begin his four-year elected term, having already been appointed to office in April to complete the term of his predecessor, Jeff Funk.
The three new commissioners will attend a training session for Oklahoma Municipal League on Thursday, Ward 3’s Siragusa said.
They attended a budget orientation last week and received their books for the city’s 2021-22 fiscal year budget proposal on Sunday.
Roberts, of Ward 4, said she asked her fellow commissions and city staff to “give her grace” as she began her term.
“It’s not as intimidating as I thought it would be,” she said after the regular meeting. “I’m up here with some really great people and have some pretty big shoes to fill, so I just want to make sure I can live up to it.”
Landfill plan, name changes
During the regular meeting, commissioners then approved an agreement with Scissortail Renewables LLC to begin installing a new remediation system on the city landfill at Southgate Road.
The city’s methane levels from two specific gas probes at the landfill have risen beyond state compliance of 5%-7%.
To mitigate these emissions, the landfill system will collect methane gas through 52 extraction wells, then filter the biogas and and move it through an installed pipeline connected to a OneOK transmission line.
Incurring the construction costs, Scissortail will install the system and sell the methane at an index price to a third-party marketer, then pay the city a 25% royalty fee as part of monthly property rent payments.
Gas index prices would be determined at the first of month.
Representatives with the affiliated companies said they expect the system to be completed around the Fourth of July in 2022.
Commissioners also held several public hearings over rezoning and renaming proposals, including two streets to be renamed after the two Vance Air Force Base pilots who died in a crash a year and a half ago.
Gott Road, from Southgate Road to Vance’s main gate, would be renamed to Kincade Road, and South Cleveland, from Southgate to Vance’s Baker/Industrial/Commercial gate, to Wilkie Way.
Student pilot 2nd Lt. Travis Wilkie and instructor pilot Lt. Col. John Kincade died in a crash when their T-38 Talon flying in a formation landed inverted after colliding with and rolling over top of the lead aircraft in their two-plane formation, an Air Force investigation reported. The two unnamed pilots of the other aircraft were not injured.
No addresses would need to be changed on Kincade Road, but properties would be affected on 3729 S. Cleveland and 3811 S. Cleveland along the proposed Wilkie Way.
Christina Hopper, with the 5th flight training squadron, said she affectionately knew Kincade as “Cravin” for the eight years she’s been in Enid.
“This road being renamed in his honor would not only be a wonderful to honor his contributions as a combat veteran, who in our opinion died in action,” Hubbard said, “but also would be a way to honor his family and his legacy he’s left behind.”
Commissioners will vote on the two road name changes at their next meeting May 18.
They also unanimously approved Monday night new meeting rules that would limit public comment to three minutes per speaker, not allow people to yield their time to others and require speakers to sign up before the meeting in order to speak during public comments.
Speakers would be able to speak on an unrelated topic not on the agenda at the beginning of the meeting and/or on an agenda item during that specific item.
Any breach in decorum from a voting member or public speaker would be dealt with by the presiding officer, Mayor George Pankonin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.