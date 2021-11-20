ENID, Okla. — Bright comics and playing spaces fill up the new comic shop growing in Enid, welcoming players and shoppers of all ages.
Big Deck Comics opened this month in Sunset Plaza, selling comic books, graphic novels, trading card games and collectible toys. The store also is a free spot for tabletop players to host their games.
Nicole Forbes and Brian Unruh, co-owners of Big Deck Comics, are trying to sell what their customers want, and are continuing to add more inventory to their store as they learn more about the interests of their customers.
“We just want to give Enid somewhere to come to buy all of the nerdy, fun things they enjoy,” Forbes said.
Since Hastings shut down, people have had to drive to other cities to find comics and other art items, she said, adding that buying collectibles online is less than ideal because part of the value of collectors’ items is the condition they are in.
“If you get a damaged comic, it’s ruined,” Forbes said. “If you collect them, it’s ruined. You have to make sure it is in good condition. That’s why a lot of ours are bagged and boarded — that way they are protected from the elements.”
Unruh has been into comics since he was a kid and always has wanted to run his own shop. He got into the card game “Magic: The Gathering” when it first came out.
“I like to just sit down and learn something new with somebody else. It has always been a blast,” Unruh said. “It’s just something I’ve kept from my childhood.”
Forbes said she enjoys the pop culture and arts side of things, being a big “The Goonies” fan.
“I am a graphic designer by trade,” Forbes said. “I love the artwork, it’s really cool for me. I usually gravitate more towards the art, while (Unruh) gravitates toward the story side of it.”
As Forbes and Unruh share their passions with Enid, they specifically hope to reach middle- and high-schoolers who may not have much to do after school.
“We want to provide the opportunity for kids to learn how to play any games, whatever sparks their interests. We are going to have a lot of groups coming in, so we can have mentoring for the kids. We want to keep it going,” Unruh said.
Big Deck Comics is located at 610 S. Cleveland, Suite 110 K. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
