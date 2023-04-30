ENID, Okla. — Four recently elected and re-elected city officials will be sworn in Monday evening during Enid City Commission’s regular meeting.
Municipal Judge James Long, on Monday will administer the Oaths of Office to Enid’s new Mayor David Mason and Ward 1 City Commissioner Judd Blevins, both who won elections on Feb. 14, 2023; to Ward 2 City Commissioner Derwin Norwood, who won his re-election April 4, 2023; and Ward 5 City Commissioner Rob Stallings, whose seat was uncontested.
All four city officials will serve four-year terms through May 3, 2027.
After swearing in, Mason will deliver a message during the regular meeting.
A “Thank-You Reception” honoring outgoing Mayor George Pankonin and Ward 1 City Commissioner Jerry Allen will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Stride Bank Center’s Convention Hall.
City commissioners then will hold public hearings regarding the rezoning of 1217 S. Van Buren from C-3 (General Commercial District) to SU (Special Use District), and of 410 and 423 W. Indiana; 1013 and 1019 S. Jefferson; and 402, 406, 410 and 418 W. Illinois from R-4 Residential (Duplex or Two-Family Dwelling) District to SU.
Enid Public Schools is the applicant for both. For the former, a SU Zone will allow for accessory uses including parking in support of public schools, and according to the agenda item, the Envision Enid Comprehensive Plan identifies South Van Buren as a Neighborhood Corridor (Arterial) with mixed-use and low-intensity commercial uses.
Because the street is an arterial road, site access including ingress/egress should be coordinated to minimize vehicular and pedestrian conflicts, guidelines which would be followed for any future school uses on the site, the agenda item states.
For the latter, EPS has acquired the properties and requested rezoning it to SU for future school uses, according to the agenda item.
After each of the public hearings, city commissioners will consider approving ordinances to rezone the tracts of land. The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission, at its April 17, 2023, meeting, recommended approval of both.
City commissioners also will consider awarding a $907,988.10 contract to Haskell Lemon Group for a project that would remove the existing corrugated metal culverts at 1500 Norman and construct new box culverts. Alternate No. 1 would replace the existing water main; Alternate No. 2 would provide for the complete roadway reconstruction; and Alternate No. 3 would consist of the removal of two trees.
Change orders in the amounts of $2,730 and $98,771.48 will be voted on for, respectively, the ADA Transition Plan – Champlin Pool project reconstructed the front entry to add an ADA access ramp and four ADA parking spaces; and the Boggy Creek Bridge Replacement project that replaced the structurally deficient bridge located at 500 E. Oklahoma with a new double box culvert. While constructing the culvert, the sanitary sewer and water lines were replaced.
The new contract amounts, if approved, would, respectively, be $89,844 and $1,087,857.99. Three-year Maintenance Bonds would begin up acceptance of both projects.
City commissioners will consider approving a $24,160 grant award to Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park for the Woodring Airport Historical Mural to be placed at the Enid Woodring Regional Airport’s Hangar No. 11.
On April 12, 2023, Elaine Johns, on behalf of Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park, presented a grant request to the Public Arts Commission of Enid for a mural there.
The property, 1026 S. 66th, is owned by the city of Enid, and the mural depicts the history of the airport, aviators with ties to Enid and historical aircraft and pays tribute to fallen heroes.
Tox Murillo has been commissioned to paint the mural, and the total amount of the project is $29,160.00. Johns indicated that $5,000 had been received by donations.
PACE recommended approval of the grant award, of which 20% would be retained by the city of Enid for maintenance and administration, as required by ordinance.
In executive session, city commissioners will discuss a pending claiming concerning the construction of the Kaw Lake Water Pipeline.
During the study session ahead of the regular meeting, city commissioners will discuss the proposed 2023-2024 city of Enid budget.
The study session will be at 5 p.m., with the regular meeting set for 6:30 p.m. at the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott. Both are open to the public.
