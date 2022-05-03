The city of Enid has named a new permanent director of engineering.
Muralikumar Katta-Muddanna, a native of Hindupur, Andhra Pradesh, India, was announced as the new department head Monday. He replaces Christopher Gdanski, who left the city last year to become city manager of Fairview.
Katta has served the city since 2005 as project engineer and project engineer (GIS), and worked on a wide variety of projects related to sanitary sewer, storm water, trails, water and transportation.
As director, Katta will oversee the department’s engineering managers, who handle the city’s numerous engineering and infrastructure projects from design to build, as well as the city’s massive, ongoing Kaw Lake project.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said Katta also holds the Professional Engineer designation that is a standard of competency in the engineering profession.
“We are very fortunate to have someone of Murali’s experience and background already on the city staff for 17 years to promote as our director of engineering,” Gilbert said in a release. “The city is in good hands with Murali.”
Katta received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from India and graduated with a master’s in environmental health and engineering in 2004 from University of Gannon, Erie, Pa.
