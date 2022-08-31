ENID, Okla. — Cindy Black has completed her first week as principal of Chisholm High School.
She said she had no plans to become a principal, it just happened.
Black started her career 29 years ago as a basketball coach and an English teacher.
“Early on I could see these kids had issues and they needed someone to talk to, to help them,” she said.
So, Black earned her master’s in school counseling and was a counselor for 17 years. She taught at most of the schools in Enid, including Oklahoma Bible Academy.
Her first taste of administration came at Longfellow Middle School when the principal had to be gone and she helped the assistant principal with those responsibilities. Administrators in Enid Public Schools knew she had her principal certification and continued to encourage her to get into administration, but she said she loved counseling.
She didn’t think she would go for a principal’s role until she worked with Dudley Darrow when he was an assistant principal at Enid High School. Then, when he became principal, she said being his assistant was the right position at the right time.
Now, six years later after a detour to Edmond and Deer Creek as assistant principal she is back with Darrow, who is in his first year as superintendent, at Chisholm Public Schools.
“We have a comfortable working relationship, and it has helped me transition into this new job,” Black said.
Another thing that helped her to come back to Enid was family. Her son, a firefighter, lives here and she has three small grandchildren. Her daughter lives on the Jersey shore and she plans trips when she is free. But right now, she is all about helping make Chisholm the best school possible.
“This summer I asked the teachers to come visit with me on Thursday mornings,” Black said. “It was optional.”
Black knew many from the community and some she had even taught. She said she wanted to know what the traditions were and what concerns they had.
“We have great teachers, and they just want me to help them do their jobs and they want to be respected,” she said.
Black said she believes Chisholm is unique because it is a tight-knit community and people know each other. It makes it easier for the school to come together. It is about relationships and her family, Black said, and relationships are important to her.
“There is true passion here for kids, and I want to know every one of them,” she said.
