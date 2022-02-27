ENID, Okla. — Another downtown Enid boutique with clothing for young adults had its grand opening Saturday, with its owner saying she wanted to be a part of the growing area.
Glen and Abby — House of Clark, located at 223 W. Randolph, is a boutique for all ages and genders, but the style of clothing in the store was influenced by the owner’s daughter.
Marjel Crow and her 15-year-old, Frances, run the store together, naming it after Marjel’s late grandparents, Glen and Abby Clark.
She said she remembered shopping downtown when stores like Lambert’s and Rexhall Drug called it home, before the Oakwood Mall came to town when her oldest was a baby.
“When I saw that the mall was out and the downtown was coming back, I wanted to be a part of that,” Marjel said.
Marjel was born in Enid and has lived here her entire life. She is married to Steve Crow, with whom she has eight children and five grandchildren. They were foster parents for about six years, before adopting two of their foster kids. Her kids range in age from 35 to 1 year old.
“I have teenagers in my home, so I decided to put in a young clothing store,” Marjel said. “I want to reach out to younger people, but I don’t want to put an age on it.”
Frances went to market with her mom to help her pick out the inventory. She said a lot of her inspiration came from the photo sharing social media platform Instagram.
“I found the stuff that I would like and I referred to my friends to see if it was something they would like and I would get it,” Frances said.
The store also has men’s clothing coming soon.
The store’s Facebook page is Glen Abby and their Instagram username is @glenandabby.
