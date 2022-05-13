The newest sweet spot has opened up in downtown.
Sweets of Enid opened last month at 230 W. Randolph, in the same space as the old Pastry Nook. Owner Emily LeBaron said she is excited to be downtown, serving more customers and having her first store front.
This business is years in the making for LeBaron. Her family moved to Enid in 2013. From there, she started a home bakery, had tables at the mall and spent time working at the Pastry Nook and Jumbo Foods Bakery.
LeBaron started out in the very building she now owns, when it was the Pastry Nook. There, she started as a sandwich maker and worked her way up to baking and decorating.
“I saw this as an amazing opportunity to come back to the space I kind of started in,” LeBaron said. “Things came all the way around. Now I have my own space to do what I want with it, and take it in the direction I want to go. So I did, and here we are.”
From January to April, LeBaron spent her time renovating the shop with everything from new hard floors; newly drywalled, textured and painted walls; plus upgrades in the bathroom and kitchen.
“I wanted it to be a neutral environment where anybody and everybody felt welcome,” LeBaron said. “They can come in, sit down and enjoy a dessert or beverage.”
Family-owned/operated
While LeBaron did a lot of the renovation herself, her husband and kids chipped in during renovations. One of LeBaron’s teenage daughters works in the shop now and even did most of the interior decoration in the newly renovated store.
“My youngest wants to go into business and wants to carry this on,” LeBaron said. “The first time he came into the shop, he said he wanted to take it over someday.
“There is a large market for gluten-free products,” she said. “But there aren’t always a lot of gluten-free options. I want gluten-free people to be able to come in here and be able to be like a kid in a candy store, just like other people. It was important for me to accommodate them.”
A lot of things are naturally gluten- free as is, she said. Sweets of Enid offers everything from scratch with the basics — farm fresh eggs, butter, whipping cream, sugar — which all are gluten-free. LeBaron said about half of her products are gluten-free.
The shop sells pastries and other baked goods, from muffins to custom cakes. They take orders on their social media and over the phone, with a website in the works.
Sweets of Enid is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. It is closed Sunday and Monday. The phone number is (580) 297-4050.
