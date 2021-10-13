ALVA -- The Nescatunga Arts Festival committee has postponed the 51st festival from its Nov. 6 date with plans now to continue it in spring 2022.
The decision was made in the wake of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the concern for caution when it comes to COVID-19 and having a large, indoor event. Committee members will continue to monitor the situation and will keep everyone updated on a new date for the festival that brings artists and crafters to Alva.
Event organizers also still plan to have a new event in conjunction with the festival – a Sugar Show that will bring in cake, cupcake and cookie artists to compete against each other, but now is not the time to try and launch a new event during a pandemic.
Watch the organization’s website at www.nescatunga.org or its Facebook page to keep up-to-date with the festival and other things the organization is planning.
