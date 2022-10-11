WOODWARD – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Democratic Candidate Jenna Nelson addressed a number of issues she wants to address quickly if she is elected in November.
Nelson spoke at Monday’s monthly Woodward Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
Nelson, a Broken Bow native and 2020 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, is running against Republican Ryan Walters, the governor’s secretary of education.
Nelson, who has taught for 17 years, said she believes “whole heartedly” that public education saves and changes lives every single day.
If elected Nelson has areas she wants to hit the ground running and highlight.
First is teacher flight.
“We do not have a shortage of educators,” she said. “We have 30,000 educators not coming back to the classroom due a lack of respect, which covers a big umbrella.”
Among the respect issues are teacher pay.
“We have got to pay teachers like the professionals they are. They are the job creators in our nation,” she said.
Another is the rhetoric, often heated, about teaching.
