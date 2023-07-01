KINGFISHER, Okla. — A Nebraska man was injured when his 2012 Mack tanker left a Kingfisher County dirt roadway and rolled a quarter-time, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Timothy Thrane, 59, of Cresco, Neb., was transported by Kingfisher EMS to an AirEvac landing site and transported to OU Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition with internal and external trunk injuries, the OHP reports.
The accident happened at about 3 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, 5 miles east and 2 south of Kingfisher, the OHP reports.
Thrane was east on E830, just west of county road 2910, and for an unknown reason drifted right, exited the roadway and rolled, landing on the passenger side in the ditch, the OHP report states.
Both the condition of the driver and cause of the collision are under investigation, the report states. The trooper working the accident listed “unknown” under the seat belt header on the report.
