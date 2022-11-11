GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. — Nearly half of all registered voters in Garfield County showed up at the polls earlier this week for the general election.
Coulten Cue, secretary of Garfield County Election Board, said 16,235 of 32,837 registered voters countywide cast their votes in the Nov. 8, 2022, midterm election — the highest turnout since 2020’s presidential election, which saw 22,490 votes.
“This was one for the books,” Cue said. “There was not one time during the day that the precincts weren’t lined up with voters.”
In Garfield County, 20,489 people are registered as Republican; 6,223 are registered as Democrat; 5,821 are registered as independent; and 304 people are registered as Libertarian.
In 2018’s general election, Cue said a total of 17,428 people in Garfield County voted.
Statewide, there are 2,295,906 registered voters, and 50.3% of them voted Tuesday, compared with 56.15% in 2018’s general election, according to Oklahoma State Board of Education.
A few races on the Tuesday ballots, Cue said, likely had a hand in why half of Garfield County’s registered voters showed up.
“With (Oklahoma’s governor and superintendent of public instruction) on the ticket, I think that brought a lot of people out,” he said, adding that he was thankful for GCEB staff and poll workers.
GCEB is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. People with any questions, or those interested in being a poll worker in future elections, are asked to call (580) 237-6016 or email GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.
