ENID, Okla. — Sally Ramey, vice president and operations officer at NBC Bank in Enid, was named an honors graduate of the 2023 Oklahoma Bankers Association Operations School.
Ramey received an award plaque at a ceremony held Thursday afternoon at NBC Bank in Enid.
“We are proud of Ramey for giving the extra effort to receive this award and to learn as much as she can about the industry,” NBC President Scott Bixler said.
Ramey was selected based on her work on the school’s exam and her contributions and participation in class.
“I love to learn as much as I can about being better at my job,” Ramey said.
She has been with NBC for five years and previously worked at Stride Bank.
OBA Operations School is held annually and prepares junior-level operations managers to manage bank operations effectively and efficiently. Students develop an understanding of key operations in the bank, from management skills to state-of-the-art banking technologies.
OBA conducts more than 70 educational programs each year to more than 5,000 bankers across the state.
The organization is an advocate for the industry and is heavily involved in fraud training prevention, as well as legal compliance services.
