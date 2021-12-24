ENID, Okla. — Accomplished national artist and Enid native John Newsom will return to Oklahoma next week to exhibit his latest piece.
Newsom, of Brooklyn, was raised in Enid but always yearned to travel and explore the world as a painter. His work has been exhibited in the United States, Europe and Japan. Permanent collections of his work are displayed in top art museums.
NBC Oklahoma has commissioned Newsom to create a piece of work to be exhibited in its 17th NBC Oklahoma Artist Series. Annually, NBC selects an Oklahoma artist to create an original work of art, which is then exhibited at each NBC location in Altus, Enid, Kingfisher and Oklahoma City, according to NBC.
The bank also reproduces the artwork on a limited number of prints, posters and postcards available to customers.
NBC will host Newsom in Enid, 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, for a reception to celebrate his work titled "Homecoming."
The painting was inspired by Newsom’s Oklahoma upbringing, filled with memories of driving miles along the open roads and prairies of the state.
The oil on canvas painting features natural pieces of Oklahoma — with bison, scissor-tailed flycatchers and Indian blanket flowers filling the scene.
“I wanted to create an iconic image using timeless motifs from the Oklahoma landscape,” Newsom said. “The bison is a strong, yet contemplative animal from the plains. The scissor-tailed flycatcher is the state bird of Oklahoma, and the Indian blanket is the state wildflower. Combined together these images become the perfect chorus.
“It is with great sincerity and reverence for the natural landscape of Oklahoma and its inhabitants, that this very meaningful and special painting has come into being,” Newsom said.
