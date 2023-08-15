ENID, Okla. — NBC Oklahoma will donate a framed print and the framed color separations of John Newsom’s painting "Homecoming" to Public Library of Enid and Garfield County on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
The presentation will be at 4 p.m. at the library. Newsom, an Enid native, will be in attendance, and the original painting will be on view.
Newsom personally selected the Enid library as where he would like to donate these framed pieces.
“We are thrilled to have Mr. Newsom’s art on display here in the library. I’ve heard Mr. Newsom credits the Enid public library as having provided a space for him to learn about art and the art scene in New York City," said Theri Ray, library director. "He used the library to learn and grow when being an artist was his dream. He is now living out the dream. I think it is a wonderful testament to the power of libraries to inspire and empower people to follow their dreams.”
"Homecoming" is the 17th commissioned work of the NBC Oklahoma Artist Series.
“I wanted to create an iconic image using timeless motifs from the Oklahoma landscape,” Newsom said. “It is with great sincerity and reverence for the natural landscape of Oklahoma and its inhabitants, that this very meaningful and special painting has come into being.”
The oil on canvas painting is 84 inches by 60 inches and was featured in Nature’s Course, Oklahoma Contemporary’s mid-career retrospective of Newsom’s work.
"Homecoming" represents a visual return to Newsom's experiences in Oklahoma. He currently lives in Brooklyn with his wife and their two children.
After receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Rhode Island School of Design and a Master of Fine Arts from New York University, he had his first New York exhibition in 1995. Since that first show, his work has been exhibited in the United States, across Europe and in Japan. His paintings are included in the permanent collections of numerous public institutions, including the Museum of Modern Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Brooklyn Museum, the Hammer Museum, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Neuberger Museum of Art, Yale University Art Gallery and the Rhode Island School of Design Museum.
Each year, NBC selects an Oklahoma artist to create an original work of art, which is then exhibited at each NBC location in Altus, Enid, Kingfisher and Oklahoma City. The bank also reproduces the artwork on a limited number of prints, posters and postcards available to customers at NBC locations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.