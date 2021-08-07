ENID, Okla. — From its beginning in the Great Depression to the current throes of a global pandemic, National Bank of Commerce, now known as NBC Oklahoma, is celebrating 90 years of being “People You Can Bank On.”
Of NBC’s 90 years of service to Oklahomans, Enid’s branch has been around for 32 of those years. The company was started in 1931 by W.B. Gover in Altus and has since grown to include branches in Oklahoma City, Enid and Kingfisher.
“One good thing we learned in the pandemic was about how much we can depend on our other locations. We have tremendous team support and strong interactions with our other locations,” said Scott Bixler, president of NBC’s Enid market. “We are very team-oriented in the support that we provide to customers and to one another. We are always working together to support all NBC locations.”
Banking is comprised of the community and the bank’s customers, Bixler said. Without the community and its support, there is not a lot of need for a financial institution. That is why NBC views its relationship with people as an open partnership.
NBC looks for multiple ways to assist the community and its customer base — whether through benefits, volunteering, fundraising or donations, Bixler said. In August, NBC is accepting donation items for local nonprofit Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma. People are being asked to drop off items like laundry detergent, chunky soups and mixed vegetables to the Enid bank location, at 3202 W. Garriott.
A come-and-go celebration for NBC’s anniversary will be 11 a.m. to 1 .m. Friday, Aug. 20. There will be tacos from El Monchis Snack’z and dessert from Scoops Ice Cream 1:30-3 p.m.
In a press release, NBC Chairman Ken Ferguson said, “Helping others — that’s exactly what we do… if you don’t have a bank in your town that is local that is willing to pitch in, then your town is not going to prosper.”
Whether through giving back or celebrating milestones, Ferguson said NBC hopes to continue to be a part of its communities to help them expand into all that they can become.
