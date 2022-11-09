ENID, Okla. — The naturalization process can be a lengthy one, but Public Library of Enid and Garfield County has information to help.
And, the library on Wednesday night, Nov. 9, 2022, hosted immigration attorney Norma Cossio, to talk about the process.
“Many people come to this country on a student or work visa then apply for a green card,” she said. “A green card can last up to 10 years, then you can apply for permanent residency.”
It can be a slow process, Cossio said, and some visa applications are just now being processed after 20 years.
It can be a difficult process to become an American citizen. The first step, she said, is to determine if you already are a U.S. citizen. You can become a U.S. citizen by birth or through naturalization. Generally, people are born U.S. citizens if they are born in the United States, if they were born abroad to American citizens or if they are a minor following the naturalization of one or both parents.
Cossio graduated from Oklahoma City University Law school in 2017. She spent almost two years with Catholic Charities before coming to Enid in August. She is originally from Veracruz, Mexico, and came to the United States when she was 6. She became a citizen when she was 22 and now works at the Mitchell DeClerk Law firm.
She is a fluent Spanish and English speaker and is available for information or a free consultation by calling (580) 234-5144.
Library program coordinator Margo Holmes said the library has free forms and information available about immigration and becoming a citizen. The library also hosts free U.S. citizenship text prep classes at 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday.
Inviting Cossio to speak was just another effort to help, Holmes said.
“I think Cossio is the only immigration lawyer in Enid, and we certainly need her services,” she said.
