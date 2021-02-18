AMES, Okla. — A natural gas line southeast of Ames exploded early on Thursday morning.
Around 5:23 a.m. on Feb. 18, an underground gas line exploded and sparked a fire about a mile and a half east and four miles south of Ames, said Ames Fire Chief Mike Willey.
Willey said it was either a 6- or 8-inch natural gas line and had about 600 or 800 pounds of pressure on it. Gas companies had shut off the pressure this morning, and the fire is now out.
No injuries were reported, Willey said. Ames and Meno fire departments were on scene, and multiple others were on standby.
Willey, who lives less than a mile away from where the gas line exploded, said the explosion rattled his house.
Kathy Stocksen, who lives about a quarter of a mile from the explosion site, was still trying to recover from the shock of the explosion that she said was “nearly just in my back yard.”
“It was horrible,” she said. “I sounded like a freight train had crashed. I didn’t know I could shake so bad. I thought I was going to be cooked.”
She said her family had already left for work in Enid, and she was home alone when the explosion happened across the road and to the south. She was not aware of any property damage on her end.
Willey said the only damage, other than the line, to the property appeared to be fence line, as the owners had moved their cattle a few weeks prior.
“I think I’m still in shock,” Stocksen said. “Thank goodness I’m OK, but I never want to go through that again.”
Digital communications coordinator Violet Hassler contributed to this story.
