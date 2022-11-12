Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — While a fast snowstorm surprised Oklahoma City area residents with a quick coating of the white stuff Friday night, Northwest Oklahoma could see its chance for winter weather this week, according to the National Weather Service.
On Saturday, NWS forecasters were calling for an 80% chance of snow, possibly mixed with rain, for the Enid area Monday, mainly after noon. Enid currently falls in the range of 1-2 inches of snow possible, while far Northwestern Oklahoma could see 2-3 inches, according to the NWS.
Weather models could change by the time the storm system approaches the state. Precipitation is predicted to end toward the end of the day, with a 20% chance Monday night over the Enid area, according to the NWS.
Skies are forecast to be sunny ahead of the storm on Sunday, with a high near 50 and a sustained 7-12 mph south to southeast wind, which will increase throughout the day to 13-18 mph, with gusts possible as high as 28 mph, according to meteorologists.
Clouds increase Sunday night with a low around 31.
The high temperature Monday will only top into the upper-30s in Northwest Oklahoma, and the low is forecast to fall to 24 that night for the Enid area.
Sunny skies will return on Tuesday, but temperatures will remain low, with a high of 40 and a low of 21 Tuesday night. Temperatures will remain in that range through the weekend, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies throughout the week, according to the NWS.
