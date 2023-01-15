By Suzie Byrd
Enid News & Eagle
On July 16, 2022, the United States transitioned from a 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to 988 – an easy-to-remember three-digit number for 24/7 crisis care.
The lifeline also is linked to the Veterans Crisis Line.
“We are getting contacts from the 988 number,” said Dana Kausek, a licensed clinical social worker with Northwest Center for Behavioral Health. Kausek is the outpatient satellite coordinator for Northwest Behavioral that now is a 24-hour urgent recovery center.
She said the call goes through a national crisis lifeline network and is handed off to the closest mental health facility. Kausek and her staff either goes to the caller or they come into their facility.
The transition to the 988 number was brought about by The National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, signed into law after the passage of bipartisan legislation in 2020.
The bill authorized 988 as a new three-digit number for suicide and mental health crises. All telephone service and text providers in the U.S. and the five major U.S. territories were required by the FCC to activate 988 no later than July 16, 2022.
The bill is an attempt by the Department of Health & Human Services to draw attention to, and have an effect on, mental health in the United States.
“988 is simple, it’s national and I believe it will help with the stigma around mental health treatment,” said Bill Robinson, a longtime Enid alcohol and abuse counselor. “It is an easy way to seek help.”
Robinson said suicide in the United States is a major national public health issue. The U.S. has one of the highest suicide rates among wealthy nations, and had one death by suicide every 11 minutes in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Suicide was the second-leading cause of death for young people aged 10-14 and 25-34. Provisional data from the Center for Disease Control, the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, indicate that both the number and the rate of suicides in the United States increased 4% from 2020 to 2021, after two consecutive years of decline in 2019 and 2020.
There were 47,646 suicide deaths in the U.S. in 2021. Studies have shown that after speaking with a trained crisis counselor, most Lifeline callers are significantly more likely to feel less depressed, less suicidal, less overwhelmed — and more hopeful.
In May 2019, Bloomberg reported that in spite of the recent mental health crisis, insurance companies, including UnitedHealth Group, are doing what they can to limit coverage and deny claims for mental health-related issues.
As a result, the U.S. government has gotten involved in the mental health care crisis with unprecedented investments to support the 988 transition. The government is investing $432 million to scale crisis center capacity and ensure all Americans have access to help during mental health crises.
“988 is more than a number, it is a message: we’re there for you,” said Xavier Becerra, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. “Through this and other actions, we are treating mental health as a priority and putting crisis care in reach for more Americans.”
The $432 million included $105 million in grant funding to states and territories, provided by the American Rescue Plan, to improve response rates, increase capacity to meet future demand and to ensure calls initiated in their states or territories are first routed to local, regional or state crisis call centers.
Prior to this investment, the Lifeline, which has existed since 2005, had long been unfunded and under-resourced. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a network of more than 200 state and local call centers supported by HHS through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
The hope is that reaching the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will be easier for people in crisis and for their families. This cross-government effort has been years in the making and comes at a crucial point to help address the mental health crisis in our country, especially for our young people, Becerra said.
The Veterans Administraton administers the Veterans Crisis Line through the Lifeline’s national network. Because of VA’s partnership with Lifeline, veterans and their loved ones can now dial 988, then Press 1, to reach the Veterans Crisis Line.
The 10-digit Lifeline number 1-(800)-273-TALK (8255) will continue to be operational and will route calls to 988 indefinitely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.