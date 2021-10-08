In this Dec. 15, 2016, photo, provided by the U.S. Navy, the Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut departs Puget Sound Naval Shipyard for sea trials following a maintenance availability. The Navy says the submarine that collided with an unknown underwater object in the South China Sea on Oct. 2 and has arrived in port at Guam. (Thiep Van Nguyen II / U.S. Navy Photo)