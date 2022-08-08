JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Back in the 1960s, David McCullough, then a writer working on his first book, came to the Johnstown area to research the historic May 31, 1889, flood.
He dug through newspaper clippings, walked in the city’s streets and talked with survivors of the disaster that killed 2,209 people when the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club dam — sitting high atop a mountain — broke and sent a wave of water rushing down the valley.
Finally, after years of effort, “The Johnstown Flood” was released on March 18, 1968.
The book, published by Simon & Schuster, has never been out of print, selling an estimated 500,000 copies, as of its 50th anniversary in 2018.
The two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning author died on Sunday in his Massachusetts home at age 89.
“He is arguably America’s best narrative historian. … He told a story with enough details, but he wasn’t an academic historian,” said Richard Burkert, Johnstown Area Heritage Association’s chief executive officer. “He wasn’t a scholar. He wrote for a popular audience, and he wrote really well. He was a consummate writer.”
McCullough became inspired to write about the flood when, as the 27-year-old editor for a magazine published by the U.S. Information Agency, he saw some pictures of the disaster at the Library of Congress’ Prints and Photographs Division.
“I was just amazed, and I thought, ‘I’ve got to find out what happened,’ ” McCullough said during a 2018 interview with The Tribune-Democrat.
Researching and writing “The Johnstown Flood” launched McCullough’s career.
“I gave it a try,” McCullough said. “As soon as I got into the research part of it, I knew that that was the kind of work I wanted to do from then on. I loved it.”
McCullough, a Yale-educated Pittsburgh native, wrote several highly acclaimed books, including “Truman” and “John Adams,” which earned him Pulitzer Prizes for biographies. He also narrated “The Civil War” documentary by Ken Burns and hosted “Smithsonian World” and “American Experience.”
He received countless recognitions, among them the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Officer of the Legion of Honor by decree of the President of the Republic of France, and National Book Foundation Distinguished Contribution to American Letters Award. In 2013, Pittsburgh renamed the 16th Street Bridge in his honor, calling it the David McCullough Bridge.
His work left an indelible mark that was remembered by people across Pennsylvania, including the commonwealth’s two United States senators, following his death.
“My friend David McCullough had a gift for explaining history in eloquent and uplifting ways,” tweeted U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., who often spoke about McCullough’s work during his visits to Johnstown. “His books transported readers to moments in history when our nation was at its best and worst, all while focusing on our capacity to form a more perfect union. My prayers are with his family.”
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey also posted a comment: “The book has closed on the great life of a man who made history come alive for so many of us. We are all fortunate this Pittsburgh native had the opportunity and willingness to share his talents with the rest of the world.”
Sutor is a reporter for the Johnstown (Pa.) Tribune-Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.