Probe into 'discarded' ballots becomes campaign outrage fuel

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2018 file photo, U.S. Attorney David Freed speaks at a news conference at the Centre County Courthouse Annex in Bellefonte, Pa. Freed's office issued a statement on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, that nine mailed-in military ballots had been "discarded" by the local election office. The announcement was seized on by President Donald Trump and his supporters. The U.S. attorney's announcement of the investigation Thursday provided few details, but did mention the votes were for Trump. (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File)