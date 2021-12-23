One of the largest providers of privatized military housing has pleaded guilty to defrauding the United States government.
The Department of Justice announced the resolution of the case Thursday.
Balfour Beatty Communities LLC pleaded guilty to one count of major fraud against the United States in connection with a criminal information filed Thursday in the District of Columbia. U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan accepted the plea and sentenced BBC to pay more than $33.6 million in criminal fines and more than $31.8 million in restitution to the U.S. military, serve three years of probation and engage an independent compliance monitor for a period of three years.
Separately, BBC also entered into a False Claims Act settlement with the United States to resolve its civil liability for $35.2 million. The amounts paid under the civil settlement will be credited against the amounts owed under BBC’s criminal plea.
BBC provides housing at Tinker and Altus Air Force bases in Oklahoma.
“Instead of promptly repairing housing for U.S. service members as required, BBC lied about the repairs to pocket millions of dollars in performance bonuses,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco. “This pervasive fraud was a consequence of BBC’s broken corporate culture, which valued profit over the welfare of service members. Today’s global resolution sends a clear message to companies that if they do not maintain adequate compliance programs, voluntarily self-disclose misconduct and fully cooperate with the government, they will pay a price that outweighs the profits they once reaped.”
According to court documents, BBC is a diversified real estate services company, headquartered in Malvern, Pa., that operates privatized military housing communities at 21 Air Force, 18 Navy, and 16 Army bases across the United States.
BBC earned fees for the various phases of development and management of each housing community, from design and construction to ongoing community management and maintenance, and service members paid their living allowance, known as Basic Allowance for Housing, to BBC to live in these communities.
According to court documents, from around 2013 to around 2019, BBC employees, including former community manager Stacy Cabrera, who pleaded guilty to related charges on April 21, and former regional manager Rick Cunefare, who pleaded guilty to related charges on June 9, and others, falsified information so BBC’s incentive fee requests falsely reflected that BBC had met performance objectives.
In reality, BBC did not meet those objectives in many of the quarters during that time. These objectives primarily related to maintenance and resident satisfaction at various military housing projects. Specifically, BBC employees altered or manipulated data in property management software and destroyed and falsified resident comment cards to falsely inflate these metrics and, ultimately, to fraudulently induce the service branches to pay performance incentive fees which BBC had not earned.
As part of BBC’s plea agreement, BBC agreed to cooperate fully with the United States in all matters relating to the conduct covered by the plea agreement and other conduct under investigation by the United States, to self-report violations of U.S. federal criminal law, and to continue to implement a compliance and ethics program designed to effectively detect and deter violations of U.S. anti-fraud laws throughout its operations.
“The defendants’ greed undermined a program designed to protect service members’ homes while they courageously fight to protect our homeland,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester for the Western District of Oklahoma. “Service members and their families deserve better. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to protect our military community from fraudulent conduct of all kinds, particularly the integrity of DoD housing programs.”
