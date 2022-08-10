U.S. James Lankford has introduced legislation that would allow states and school districts to use unspent funds from the American Rescue Plan to provide assistance to low-income families, including scholarships to pay for private school tuition.
Lankford, R-Okla., and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., introduced the Raising Expectations with Child Opportunity Vouchers for Educational Recovery Act.
"Kids in the lowest-performing schools and in the lowest-income communities were the most affected by COVID-19 shutdowns; they need education options and they need them now," Lankford said.
The bill would allow states and school districts to use unspent American Rescue Plan funds to issue Child Opportunity Scholarships directly to parents. The scholarships, targeted toward lower-income families, could be put toward tutor services, private school tuition, books and school materials, testing fees and educational therapies for kids with disabilities, according to a press release from Lankford's office.
"States and school districts have only spent a fraction of the education funds they received through the Democrats' American Rescue Plan — leaving kids helpless as they struggle to recover from academic setbacks," Scott said. "The Recover Act allows those funds to flow to a much better steward, parents."
Ginger Tinney, executive director of Professional Oklahoma Educators, said she is trying to get clarification from Lankford's office on the proposed bill.
"I am aware of money being received and spent by school districts in our state," she said. "We are currently in the third year of the the American Rescue Plan and I anticipate more funds will be used. I'm not certain why they are using the word 'voucher' and how it would apply to Oklahoma schools."
Lankford remains a strong school choice advocate, including calling for the Senate to pass a resolution to support parents having the freedom to choose the best educational environment for their kids. Senate Democrats blocked legislation allowing public funds to be used for private schools.
Locally, Republican state Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, said he appreciates Lankford and his efforts to help Oklahoma families.
"I support anything giving parents an opportunity to select the school that best fits the needs of their child," he said.
State Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, said three schools in his Northwest Oklahoma district are among the top 25 in the state.
"We are doing a good job with public education in our district and also have some really good private schools," he said. "I don't think our private schools are interested in vouchers and the government oversight that may come with it."
Nancy Presnall, head of the Garfield County Democratic Party, had other thoughts on what Lankford is trying to do with his proposed legislation.
"Scholarships, opportunities and vouchers are just code for taking public funds away from public education and using them for private schools," she said. "The Garfield County Democratic Party has nothing against private schools but is strongly opposed to the use of our tax money to fund private education."
Presnall said she had not expected Lankford to introduce any type of vouchers on a national level.
"The effects of such action upon public schools, especially in small towns, is devastating but it is very much the Republican agenda," she said.
Lankford could not be reached for comment.
