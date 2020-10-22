Judge dismisses 1 charge against former cop in Floyd's death

FILE - This combination of June 3, 2020, file photos, provided by the Hennepin County, Minn.m, Sheriff's Office, shows, from left, Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. A Minnesota judge on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, has dismissed a third-degree murder charge filed against Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyd's neck, but the more serious second-degree murder charge remains. The judge also denied defense requests to dismiss the aiding and abetting counts against the three other former officers, Lane, Kueng and Thao. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP)