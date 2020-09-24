Jobless claims at 870,000 as fraud and backlogs cloud data

FILE - In this July 18, 2020 file photo a closed sign hangs in the window of a barber shop in Burbank, Calif. California's unemployment rate has fallen to 11.4% in August. The Employment Development Department says the state added 101,900 jobs in August. Most of those were government jobs, including temporary positions for the U.S. Census. California lost more than 2.6 million jobs in March and April because of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)