Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump that Interpol rejects

ADDS THAT IRNA IS STATE-RUN: FILE - In this Thursday, June 25, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he arrives on Air Force One at Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, Wis. Iran has issued an arrest warrant and asked Interpol for help in detaining President Donald Trump and dozens of others it believes carried out the drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad early this year. That's according to a prosecutor in Tehran who was quoted by to state-run IRNA news agency on Monday, June 29, 2020. The prosecutor said Iran had asked Interpol to issue a â€œred noticeâ€ for Trump and over 30 others. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)