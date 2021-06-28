WASHINGTON — Highway projects totaling $55 million submitted by three Oklahoma House members are part of a massive federal transportation bill headed to the House floor for a vote Tuesday.
The three, Frank Lucas, Tom Cole and Stephanie Bice, originally had sought nearly $190 million to fund 13 highway projects in their districts. They declined to comment on their earmark requests.
Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Oregon, chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, wants to use the legislation to help further President Joe Biden’s goals.
“The INVEST in America Act puts a core piece of President Biden’s American Jobs Plan into legislative text — seizing this once-in-a-generation opportunity to move our transportation planning out of the 1950s and toward our clean energy future,” said DeFazio. “Let's get this done.”
The INVEST in America Act, totaling $546 billion over five years is a surface transportation authorization bill introduced by Democrats that authorizes $343 billion for roads and bridges; $109 billion for transit; and $109 billion for passenger rail and freight.
All but two of the Republicans on the committee who chose to vote, voted against advancing the bill to the House floor. All of the Democrats who voted, voted in favor of the legislation. No members of the Oklahoma delegation serve on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
Bice, Cole and Lucas, the members who submitted projects, declined to comment on how they would vote on the bill.
Members who submitted projects were allotted up to $15 million to $20 million for projects. Of the approved earmarks for the bill, only Lucas received funding for all of his projects at the requested amount of each.
Lucas’s approved projects are:
• Kingfisher County — Oklahoma 33 from the Blaine County line east to Oklahoma 74, $3.25 million.
• Blaine County — U.S. 270 improvements between Watonga and Seiling, $3.25 million.
• Cimarron County — U.S. 287 improvements from Boise City north to the Colorado line, $3.25 million.
• Custer County — Interstate 40 and Exit 65 improvements in Clinton and Custer County, $3.25 million.
• Rogers Mills County — Oklahoma 30 from Oklahoma 33 to 2 miles north, $2 million.
Two of the three projects Bice asked to be included are on the bill, both of those including the specific amount of requested funding. Cole will receive funding for two of the five projects that he submitted, and only one of the two will be funded at the full requested amount.
Cole requested $72 million, the largest of the Oklahoma delegation’s requests, for the Interstate 35 widening project in Love County, from the Red River to the Lake Murray exit in Ardmore.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation is partnering with Texas Department of Transportation on widening the corridor between the states.
“So, our understanding is that the earmark funding can be put toward any one of those projects,” said a spokeswoman for Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
This area includes Winstar World Casino, located on the Chickasaw reservation. Cole is a member of the Chickasaw Nation, which sits two miles north of the state line.
The congressman only received $17.12 million for I-35 widening of the $72 million that he requested.
Both Reps. Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin declined to submit projects for the bill. Hern has been outspoken about his opposition to earmarks in the past, and stated he wanted to read the transportation bill in its entirety before deciding how he wanted to vote.
Republicans have objected to this bill because they believe that the bill would be used to advance the Biden agenda.
“Despite a narrower margin of power and the President’s call for bipartisanship, the majority never seriously considered incorporating Republican priorities and reaching a compromise,” said Rep. Sam Graves, R-Missouri, ranking Republican on the committee. “So we are left with another bill that lets lengthy road and bridge project delays continue eating up precious resources, handcuffs our state and local partners, leaves rural communities behind, and prioritizes the Green New Deal to an extent that cripples the real infrastructure improvements communities across the country need.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.