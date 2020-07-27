Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. High 81F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.