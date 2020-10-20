Grand juror speaks after judge ruling in Breonna Taylor case

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses the media following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor, in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. A judge has cleared the way for grand jurors to speak about the proceedings in the case against the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor. An anonymous grand juror who sat on the panel last month had sued to speak publicly. None of the officers were charged directly in Taylorâ€™s death, but one officer was charged with endangering Taylorâ€™s neighbors. Cameron, whose office led the investigation, had opposed letting grand jurors speak about the proceedings. He has said he did not introduce any homicide charges against the two officers who shot Taylor, because they were justified in returning fire after Taylor's boyfriend shot at them. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)