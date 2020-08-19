FDA blocks much-anticipated BioMarin hemophilia gene therapy

FILE - This Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency's campus in Silver Spring, Md. Investors are driving shares of drug developer BioMarin down by a third after U.S. regulators rejected its potentially game-changing gene therapy for hemophilia A patients. The FDA's rejection late Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, means BioMarin will have to complete an ongoing late-stage patient study. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)