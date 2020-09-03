EPA chief pledges more cleanups, less focus on climate

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2020, file photo, Andrew Wheeler, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, speaks about the rollback of the 2016 methane emissions rules to undo Obama-era rules designed to limit greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas fields and pipelines at the Energy Innovation Center in Pittsburgh. Wheeler says a second Trump administration term would bring more focus on pollution cleanups and less on climate change. Wheeler defended the administration's environmental record Sept. 3, 2020, in a speech commemorating the 50th anniversary of the EPA's founding. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)