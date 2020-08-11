Cosby sex assault appeal takes on non-prosecution deal

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2018, file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown Pa. Lawyers for Bill Cosby argue in an appeal filing Tuesday, August 11, 2020 that it was â€œfundamentally unfairâ€ for the trial judge to allow Cosbyâ€™s damaging deposition from a sex accuserâ€™s lawsuit to be used against him at his criminal trial because he believes he had a binding promise from a prosecutor that he could never be charged in the case. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)