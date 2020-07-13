China sanctions Cruz, Rubio, Smith, Brownback for criticism

FILE - This combination of the 2020 file photos shows, from left to right; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. in Washington on May 5, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas in Washington on June 24, Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., in Washington on June 2, Sam Brownback, Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, in Washington on June 10. China on Monday, July 13, said it will ban entry to U.S. Senators Rubio and Cruz, Representative Smith and Ambassador for Religious Freedom Brownback over their criticism of the ruling Communist Party's policies toward minority groups and people of faith. (AP Photo)