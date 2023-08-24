ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College students Abbigayle Vargas and Grant Biggers aimed for the stars and were rewarded recently when their experiment was launched into space.
The experiment was sent up on Aug. 17, 2023, at NASA Wallops Flight Center on Wallops Island, Va., and Vargas and Biggers, along with NOC adjunct faculty member Ken Black, were able to attend the RockOn! Launch.
“This was an excellent opportunity to build our rocket program,” said Frankie Wood-Black, in her second year teaching the program.
Black is division chair in Engineering, Physical Science and Process Technology. She has been a professor at NOC for 10 years.
“Their experiment was to record conditions in space,” Black said.
It measured acceleration, pressure, temperature and humidity.
Vargas graduated last semester from NOC and is attending Oklahoma State University in the aeronautical engineer program. Biggers is in his second year at NOC and plans to be a mechanical engineer. He will help with the rocket program this year.
The rockets carried experiments developed by more than 30 university and community college teams as part of NASA’s RockOn Workshop and RockSat programs. Fifty percent of the RockOn teams are from minority serving institutions.
“The RockOn/RockSat programs provide unique hands-on experiences for students in the development of scientific experiments and working in teams, so these students are ready to enter STEM careers,” said Joyce Winterton, Wallops senior adviser for education and leadership development.
A Terrier-Improved Orion sounding rocket carried student experiments to an altitude of 103 miles before descending back down into the Atlantic Ocean via parachute.
Teams reviewed the payload and returned the experiments back to the students. Wood-Black said she was informed by the attendees it was a powerful experience.
“The students who attended the launch are part of NOC’s high-power rocket team that participated in the First Nations Launch, sponsored by the Wisconsin Space Grant, last April and were awarded this opportunity,” Black said. “NOC plans to continue its participation in high power rocketry by attending the Tulsa Rocketry’s High Frontier Event in September and continued participation in the First Nations Launch Program as well as other NASA programs.”
While most of the students that are participating are pre-engineering students, students from other disciplines such as biology and liberal arts have been part of the rocketry team.
