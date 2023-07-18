ENID, Okla. — The Commons Chef Bobby Nance has his menu prepared for the upcoming Commons Legacy Banquet.
The event will be 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at The Commons.
The banquet is a formal event featuring Mayor David Mason as guest speaker, with special music by Kegan Tuohy.
Cathy Nulph is back at The Commons as marketing coordinator and is helping plan the event. The banquet fundraiser is being called “Raise the Roof” to help pay for a new roof on the front part of the complex.
Nance has been head chef at The Commons for six years. He went to culinary school in Oklahoma City for two years, spending his last 6 weeks at The Commons on an internship basis before starting there full time.
He worked two years on an hourly basis, moved up to sous chef for another year before becoming executive chef.
“I decided to bring in more fresh foods and meat,” Nance said. “I have to balance it with the other meals to make the costs affordable.”
Nance said his clients at The Commons have been receptive. He tries to fortify the food with good nutrition. Nance said he mixes some sauces and spices in his foods to keep it flavorful and interesting.
“I went to school with an Argentinian who shared some of the spices of his homeland, “ Nance said.
He also has some of his own flavors growing up in Louisiana.
“I do love Cajun food and will occasionally fix curry and mix in some of the flavors of my childhood,” Nance said.
His parents divorced when he was younger, and he and his mother moved closer to an uncle in Fairview. He worked in the oil field for 8 years for two different companies, the last one going out of business. His wife asked him what he wanted to do, and he decided cooking was more than a hobby to him.
“I love to cook for the residents,” he said.
A chef who taught him said the clients are the hardest to please and if you can do that, you are a good chef. Nance said he thinks his clients are happy most of the time.
Nance makes hors d’oeuvres for special events at The Commons like arts shows and other activities.
Nulph said the menu will be special for the Legacy Banquet. Guests will not only be able to sample Nance’s hors d’oeuvres, but also will have a choice of hand-cut ribeye or honey glazed salmon, with sides of loaded potatoes, asparagus and a salad. Dessert also will be served.
Tickets for the event are $50 each or $150 for a table of four. The event is limited to the first 86 people to make reservations. Call Nulph at (580) 231-0589 for tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.