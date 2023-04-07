The intersection of Nagel and Grand will be closed beginning Tuesday, April 11, 2023, to allow contractors to work on a waterline improvement project.
According to the city of Enid, the closure is expected to last about one week.
The intersection of Nagel and Grand will be closed beginning Tuesday, April 11, 2023, to allow contractors to work on a waterline improvement project.
According to the city of Enid, the closure is expected to last about one week.
Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.