ENID, Okla. — Dr. Jami Benton, who owns and operates Faith Family Clinic and also owns Trucker’s Clinic of Enid at Oakwood Mall, has had businesses set up for her kids to run with the help of an older mentor.
Her daughter, Katie, 8, has Katie’s Kandy and her brother Dylan, 12, has Enid Escapes. A new business, Mysterious Maze, will open on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023,which will be her son J.T.’s, who is 8. The maze has dark walls and the lights are turned off, making for a challenging yet fun maze.
J.T. said he is excited for his friends to try the maze, as well as for kids and adults to have an enjoyable time.
With the family affair of owning businesses at Oakwood Mall, Mysterious Maze is the latest endeavor to help Benton’s kids learn new skills and have fun at the same time. Benton said the businesses are doing well, and that her children have learned valuable skills at young ages.
“They seem to be doing well. The kids are staying busy,” Benton said. “They’ve had to make some choices about birthday parties or working. They’ve gotten really good about helping with accounting, and they’ve been able to count money and count change back to people, and they are getting really good at cleaning. So it’s teaching them some great responsibility.”
She said J.T. has been excited about his business to open, as his siblings’ businesses were open earlier this year, making it a bit of a wait for the opening of Mysterious Maze.
“He is so excited, and he’s wanting all of his friends to come and try it,” Benton said. “He has a person who helps him. I have a senior in high school who helps with the escape room and his younger brother is going to help J.T. So we’re trying to keep it in the families. The families are working and learning responsibility and it seems to be working very well.”
The opening of Mysterious Maze coincides with a day of family fun on Saturday at the mall, which will feature a card show, bounce house, food truck, face painting and activities put on by the various businesses in the mall. There also will be a craft show with vendors from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
“People keep coming to the mall and saying, ‘We didn’t know there was this much in there.’ And I kind of give them my vision as to what I would like to see happen in the mall,” Benton said. “People are very excited, and as we expand, they want to see what’s happening and hear about what’s coming. I think it’s creating some excitement that things are progressing.”
Benton said the three businesses her kids are helping run eventually will be able to offer birthday party packages, where there would be discounted options to take part in multiple activities for one price. She said due to having a big family herself, she understands the concept of trying to do something as a family at times being costly, and wants her events and businesses to offer family fun at an affordable rate.
“We’re just trying to give Enid more options. Family friendly, not going to kill your budget, options for things to do,” Benton said. “Whether it’s a birthday party, a break from school, a rainy weekend, it just gives them something to do.”
