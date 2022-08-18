AMES, Okla. — A Mutual woman was hospitalized with injuries suffered in an accident Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Major County.
Shirley Bedwell, 81, was admitted to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Enid in stable condition with arm and leg injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 10:43 a.m. on Oklahoma 8 about 4½ miles south and 7 miles west of Ames.
According to the report, Bedwell was driving a 2020 Ford Edge south on Oklahoma 8 when she crossed the centerline and hit a 2012 Mack semi driven by James Andrew McElfresh, 55, of Enid.
McElfresh was taken to Integris Bass Baptist Medical Center in Enid, where he was treated and released.
According to the report, Bedwell’s condition at the time of the accident was drowsy. Seat belts were in use by both drivers.
