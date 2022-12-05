MUTUAL, Okla. — A Mutual man was killed Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in a two-vehicle accident in Woodward County.
Douglas Plank, 79, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 10:30 a.m. on U.S. 270, about 2.5 miles north and 1.1 miles west of Mutual.
According to the report, Plank was driving a 2001 Chrysler Sebring west on U.S. 270 when he went into the left turn lane, overcorrected, went into a broad slide and hit the trailer of a tractor-trailer rig that was attempting a right-hand turn.
The driver of the semi, Andrew Lara, 52, of Lahoma, was not injured.
The report lists the condition of both drivers and the cause of the accident as under investigation. Lara was wearing a seat belt, but Plank was not.
